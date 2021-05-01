Police find 90 people crammed in Texas home in suspected human smuggling case

HOUSTON: More than 90 people were found in a house in southwestern Houston that investigators suspect was part of a human smuggling operation, police said Friday (Apr 30).

Authorities initially served a search warrant at the house after someone called police Thursday night to report a loved one was being held there, said Assistant Police Chief Daryn Edwards.

Law enforcement officials investigate the site of a human smuggling case, where more than 90 undocumented immigrants were found inside a home on the 12200 block of Chessington Drive on Apr 30, 2021, in Houston. (Photo: Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A special-tactics team entered the house, Edwards said, and found a large, huddled group of adults - five women and the rest men. The individuals told authorities they had not eaten in a while.

“It was a big surprise when we got in the house and saw what we saw,” Edwards said.

Emergency personnel don PPE before entering the home where more than 90 undocumented immigrants were found on the 12200 block of Chessington Drive on Apr 30, 2021, in Houston. (Photo: Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Officers asked health officials to test the captives for coronavirus infections after some complained of possible COVID-19 symptoms, including fever and loss of smell and taste sensations, Edwards said. Anybody who tested positive would likely be quarantined, he said.

Edwards said no arrests had been made in the case as of Friday afternoon and declined to offer further details, citing the ongoing investigation.