White House Press Secretary McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday (Oct 5) she tested positive for COVID-19, adding that she would begin quarantining and that the White House medical unit does not list any members of the press as close contacts.

"After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms," McEnany said in a statement.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks' diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday," McEnany said, referring to President Donald Trump's adviser whose positive test results were revealed last Thursday, hours before Trump announced he and his wife also had contracted the deadly coronavirus.







On Monday, Trump began a fourth day at the military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19, as his condition remained unclear and outside experts warned his case may be severe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The president's team is treating Trump, 74, with a steroid, dexmethasone, that is normally used only in the most severe cases.



Yet, his medical team told reporters on Sunday that Trump could return to the White House as early as Monday.



Sequestered at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington since Friday, Trump has released a series of videos in an effort to reassure the public that he is recovering from a disease caused by the coronavirus that has infected 7.4 million Americans and killed more than 209,000.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram