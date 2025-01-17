Deep Dive Podcast: If banning social media for teens under 16 won't work, what else will?

So there are times when I go out and eat and I notice, the whole family, everyone is online. Observe a little bit longer and you realise, oh, they are talking to each other but online.

Steven Chia, host:

I would say at least they're talking to each other! That's not so bad.

Nikki Yeo, CNA TODAY journalist:

I am a bit too old to have been raised as an iPad kid, so I wasn't the two-year-old watching Cocomelon when I was growing up. So it is still bizarre to me to see kids interact in that way.

I do think that if I was exposed to social media or phone much younger, that I would have probably not picked up reading and other hobbies as much.

But I also can't really imagine living without that community when I was 14, 15 (years old). For me, at that time, it was Tumblr, and I think it was a very creative space.