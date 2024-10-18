Deep Dive Podcast: Are beauty pageants still relevant?

Crispina Robert:

Angela, maybe you want to weigh in on this concept of beauty and especially beauty pageants. In a way, it's still being judged according to a format. You still have the bikini segments and (you are) judged by a panel, watched by millions. Some people would say, is this a bit irrelevant in the current age? What do you think? What do you say to the detractors?

Angela Tay:

To me, wearing a bikini or even swimwear is about confidence. You have to have the confidence to be able to put on that two-piece and walk on the stage to flaunt what you have. It's not about anything bad, but it's about the confidence level you have and how you want to inspire people to love yourself more and be confident with what you have.

Crispina:

But some people would say that young women nowadays, educated women might say, why do I have to have a bikini to show that I'm confident, right?

Steven Chia:

Yeah. They may say it's a rather superficial kind of competition.

Angela:

No, actually, if you do not have a swimwear segment in a beauty pageant, then it's not a beauty pageant anymore.

Steven:

So, you're saying that visual element is necessary. Why?

Angela:

Because, at the end of the day, we still want to look at the beautiful part of a woman, not just having the brains, but as an overall thing.

Crispina:

I see. So, beauty is still in terms of physical beauty.

Angela:

Yes, it's a package to be a beauty queen ...

Steven:

For a beauty pageant, I guess so, because the name says beauty pageant, right? But some may argue that in this day and age, putting women on a pedestal and the objectification of women seems a bit wrong. How would you respond to that?

Veronica Lee:

I completely hear you. Prior to joining a pageant, I must admit, I (did) have my reservations, and like many people, preconceptions about what a beauty pageant is.