Deep Dive Podcast: Budget 2025 wishlist - Tackling cost of living, jobs and family is a delicate balancing act

So over the last five years or so, we saw less than 1 per cent annual real wage growth, and that is very, very low compared to Singaporeans' experience in, let's say, the 2010s when you had much higher annual real wage growth.

So it's no surprise that the average Singaporean is feeling like their standard of living isn't getting better, because it really hasn't that much in the last couple of years compared to 2010s ... The other thing, when we say inflation is a certain number, right? That is actually a composite number.

It's calculated from a basket of many different kinds of goods and services. And what's going on here is the kind of things that we see on a day-to-day basis and we pay for, that has probably gone up more than the average things that go into the basket.

So to give you an example - what has actually gone down in the last few years has been the stuff that we buy that is imported and for which now we have got this great e-commerce supply chain. You can buy direct from the manufacturer in China, and the prices of those things have gone down.

But for us, on a day-to-day basis, the food prices have actually gone up, and retail food especially has gone up ...

Crispina:

But do you think we are likely to have more CDC vouchers? Most people would think the best way ... is to just give them cash or vouchers.

Serene Chew, parent of two and elderly caregiver: