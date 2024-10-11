Deep Dive Podcast: Bullying in schools - What's behind some of this brutal behaviour?

Steven:

But the environment you grew up in, the people around you, (makes a difference).

Crispina Robert, host:

Some of the videos that we watch are very, very violent. They lead to kids bleeding and (ending up) with injuries. Is that something that's changed over the years?

Sean:

I'm not sure whether it has changed, but one of the dynamics ... is the effect of peer pressure. And if we look at some of the videos, there are bystanders and peers.



Cheung Hoi Shan, NIE assistant professor:

Peer dynamics is so prominent in the secondary school years. I think the recent videos that we saw, these are all teenagers.

Sean:

In MOE (Ministry of Education), what we have tried to do, especially in the last couple of years, (is to have) have peer supporters. They are trained within each school and they are the eyes and ears of the teachers, they look out for signs of distress in their peers. If need be, (they will) report to the teachers about certain bullying incidents so that both the student who bullies and the student who is being bullied, both of them actually receive support at the same time.

Crispina:

But this is so complex, right? Sometimes, they don't want to tell the teacher.

Cindy Chu, victim of bullying:

I wouldn't actually tell the teachers about it. First of all, in my experience, I don't think there were trusted adults, and even if there were, I would face a lot of hesitation because I didn't want to appear weak to other students.