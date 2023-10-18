CNA Correspondent Podcast: Has China’s Belt and Road Initiative lived up to its promise in Mongolia?
In the deepest parts of Mongolia, Google Maps doesn’t work. The vast country is also the most sparsely populated in the world. But China’s Belt and Road Initiative is set to change that with massive transport projects in full swing. Olivia Siong takes us there in this episode of the CNA Correspondent podcast.
(While people) didn't really seem to have a full understanding of what BRI was about ... they (could see) there have been very noticeable changes in infrastructure development, more roads, more real ways that has improved some of their livelihoods.
Jump to these key moments:
- 03:11 Planning a trip in Mongolia when locations are not on Google Maps
- 06:35 After 10 years, do people know about the Belt and Road Initiative?
- 10:43 Do the big infrastructure projects help the economy?
- 15:08 Concerns of over-reliance on China
- 24:26 How people are betting on this new future
