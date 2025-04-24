Deep Dive GE2025 Podcast: PAP's Dinesh Vasu Dash on how a pivotal turning point in his career led him to politics

Here is an excerpt from the conversation:

Otelli Edwards, host:

During COVID, you played a big part because you were pushing vaccinations and obviously (those were) uncertain times. How would you apply what you've experienced back then to what you're doing now, which is standing for the next election?



Dinesh Vasu Dash, PAP candidate for East Coast GRC:

Yeah, so I must add that the role that I've had in my life primarily involved getting things done and making things work for people. Often, I guess it's the season now, where we hear a lot, but we don't quite know how are these things going to be impacting residents.

We can be talking at length about whether GST should be 9 per cent or 7 per cent or better, 0 per cent, but where would the money be coming in from? And how do we then fund the various other programmes that we have?

So I think taking a holistic view of issues might be helpful. And not only the formulation of policy, but to make the policies work for people. You know, you've got to do a lot of tweaks and a lot of to and fros from whatever the ground experience is, so that it works for the residents on the ground.