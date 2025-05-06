Deep Dive Podcast: GE2025 results - A closer look at the strong PAP mandate and the opposition strategy

I think it is important for opposition parties maybe to focus on these potentially disillusioned or apathetic voters, because it's probably easier to convert them to support opposition parties than to convert existing PAP supporters. But this is something that we really need to watch, because it chips away at Singapore's political exceptionalism.

Associate Professor Eugene Tan, Singapore Management University:

You look at the small parties, did they really disrupt things? They became the subject of memes. You know, they provided (comedy). The whole air of the elections would be very different without the smaller parties but it raises questions about whether, in a very crowded and fragmented opposition landscape, whether these smaller parties serve any real purpose.