Deep Dive GE2025 Podcast: PAP’s Elysa Chen on being 'kicked into politics' and overcoming imposter syndrome

Steven:

How many of you were having tea?

Elysa:

Seven of us - four MPs and three (regular people)

Steven:

So it’s a tea party!

Elysa:

So after that, I asked the others who were there, what was that all about? And they said, “Oh it is an interview to be an MP". I started laughing and (thought) okay, I guess that's the last tea session I'll go to. But then one tea session led to the next, and here I am. But that's the thing about (tea sessions), right? It's not so much about what you're drinking, it's the conversations that you're having, the connections that you're developing.

Steven:

But why choose this party, versus others?

Elysa:

I had some time to get to know many of the PAP party members. Initially, honestly, I was quite resistant. The typical descriptions of paternalistic, out of touch, things like that. But when you actually get to know them, there's a deep sense of respect.