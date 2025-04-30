Deep Dive GE2025 Podcast: PAP’s Elysa Chen on being 'kicked into politics' and overcoming imposter syndrome
When it comes to online comments, PAP new face Elysa Chen knows she has to take the “bouquets with the brickbats”. She tells Steven Chia why this is important.
Politics was never part of Elysa Chen’s plan, who used to think of the PAP as “paternalistic” and “out of touch”. But one tea session with the PAP led to another, and now, the party’s new face is standing in GE2025.
She tells Steven Chia on the Deep Dive podcast why contesting in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC feels like a “homecoming”.
Here is an excerpt from the conversation:
Steven Chia, host:
Why did you decide to jump into this race?
Elysa Chen, PAP candidate for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC:
Let me tell you the story. So, it’s a pretty open secret. From time to time, certain people get called up for tea sessions. I didn't know what a tea session was. I thought it was literally to have tea and give feedback.
Steven:
I mean, they probably serve tea at the meeting too?
Elysa:
Which was extra confusing for me. Is this a tea session or not? I thought it was a forward SG conversation ... I thought they were trying to consult social service leaders and people from different segments of society.
Halfway through, I was like, the questions they're asking are pretty weird, I thought, okay, what’s the agenda of this?
Steven:
How many of you were having tea?
Elysa:
Seven of us - four MPs and three (regular people)
Steven:
So it’s a tea party!
Elysa:
So after that, I asked the others who were there, what was that all about? And they said, “Oh it is an interview to be an MP". I started laughing and (thought) okay, I guess that's the last tea session I'll go to. But then one tea session led to the next, and here I am. But that's the thing about (tea sessions), right? It's not so much about what you're drinking, it's the conversations that you're having, the connections that you're developing.
Steven:
But why choose this party, versus others?
Elysa:
I had some time to get to know many of the PAP party members. Initially, honestly, I was quite resistant. The typical descriptions of paternalistic, out of touch, things like that. But when you actually get to know them, there's a deep sense of respect.
These are people who really care, who have convictions, who are putting their money where their mouth is ... the more I meet different leaders, the more I'm convinced that they are really people with integrity who just want to serve with their best.