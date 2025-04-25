Deep Dive GE2025 Podcast: WP's Ong Lue Ping on stepping down from senior leadership at work to join the opposition

She knows I feel very passionately about the well being of Singapore and Singaporeans, and that's something that I really wanted to do.

Steven:

You did say it was opposition politics that she was not keen for you to join. So if you had been joining the PAP, would she have been ...

Lue Ping:

I think it would be the same, as long as it's politics. You will put yourself out in public scrutiny. And having said that, even joining PAP may also put you in a lot of scrutiny as well. So I wouldn't say it's just opposition politics.

Steven:

Do you feel that there is a bit more of a challenge joining a different party besides the PAP?



Lue Ping:

Definitely it will be a different challenge in terms of resourcing. The Workers’ Party is really volunteer-driven. We don't have a lot of resources that the current ruling party has. So a lot of things you have to be hands on and so forth. So that's the part that's different. But otherwise it's really just (having a) different political philosophy as well. I don't think that's right or wrong. It's really which one you're more aligned to.