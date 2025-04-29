Deep Dive GE2025 Podcast: PSP's Stephanie Tan on making the leap from homemaker to the political stage

In fact, I think this is what the Singapore Parliament needs right now.



Otelli:

So what about those people who perhaps say, then if you want to join the opposition, the biggest opposition party would be the Workers’ Party, for instance. Why not go that way?



Stephanie:

Dr Tan (Cheng Bock) featured in my decision to join PSP. So I've heard about him, and I've seen what he stands for, that he's somebody who's courageous enough to speak up.

Even when he was in the PAP he did speak up when he felt that certain decisions were not right and he disagreed with. So that to me is very important.

(Having) independent thinking, (an) independent mind is something that's very important to me. So I would like to be able to have that, and continue to have that, to always be able to make decisions based on my own research, the information that I gather and to form a viewpoint of my own.



Otelli:

So what is the biggest advice Dr Tan has given you?