Deep Dive Podcast: Have rising commercial rents reached a tipping point?

Steven:

Is there a list that tells us who's paying what and how much they're paying?

Terence:

No. There isn’t data on this.

Otelli Edwards, host:

Do you think that the data should be transparent?

Terence:

That is something I’ve been advocating for a while. Again, I refer back to what we have done for residential units. Today, there is full data transparency (for residential units). You can almost identify which floor of which condo was the last transacted price.

And I would argue that such transparency measures have helped the market. It has helped both developers and buyers. I would strongly advocate for something similar in our sector of the market, although there are quite a few technical difficulties, since these are rentals, not purchases.



Ethan Hsu, head of retail at Knight Frank Singapore:

(But) these are leases and not sales. If it's a sale, then you can caveat because you have an interest in the property that you have purchased.