A Letter to Myself Podcast: How TikTok's 'tired Gen Z mum' gives her kids the love she never had

Like any 26-year-old, Cynthia Ong juggles work and family and has a popular TikTok account called “tiredgenzmom”. But behind her daily updates of playing with her children and husband is a story of extraordinary resilience.

At age seven, Cynthia's life was upended by her parents' sudden divorce. Even though she was put in the care of her mother, she soon found herself in a stranger’s home.

For the next year, she struggled with neglect and eventually moved back to live with her mother. But things were hardly better.