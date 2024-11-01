A Letter to Myself Podcast: How TikTok's 'tired Gen Z mum' gives her kids the love she never had
Cynthia Ong, otherwise known as "tiredgenzmom" on TikTok, is a devoted mother providing her children with the love and care she never had growing up. She shares her journey and has a powerful message to her younger self.
Like any 26-year-old, Cynthia Ong juggles work and family and has a popular TikTok account called “tiredgenzmom”. But behind her daily updates of playing with her children and husband is a story of extraordinary resilience.
At age seven, Cynthia's life was upended by her parents' sudden divorce. Even though she was put in the care of her mother, she soon found herself in a stranger’s home.
For the next year, she struggled with neglect and eventually moved back to live with her mother. But things were hardly better.
Every time I sleep, I don't see her, and every time I wake up, she's sleeping. I just lived my life like this, from eight to 13 years.
MUM AT 21
Having grown up deeply lonely and without someone to love her, Cynthia decided she would be a mother, in every way her own mother was not.
She met her husband at age 17 and after dating for five years, they decided to marry and have children.
Now with two little boys of her own, and a third one on the way, the 26-year-old works tirelessly to provide them with the love and stability she once lacked.
What would she tell that once little girl of seven?
Listen to Cynthia’s story on A Letter to Myself:
