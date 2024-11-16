A Letter to Myself Podcast: Driven by passion, Matthew Tay gave up university to drive buses

For most, buses are simply a functional means of transport and we don’t even think twice about the person behind the wheel.

But for 25-year-old Matthew Tay, they’re a love affair that began when he was just a boy. As a bus interchange supervisor with Tower Transit, he’s the youngest in the role.

Matthew’s interest in buses began in childhood, sparked by the sight of them zipping past his house. He would sketch them on scraps of paper whenever he could and even started amassing a small collection of bus guides when these were still produced.

His parents soon noticed and began dedicating their weekends to exploring bus interchanges across Singapore together.