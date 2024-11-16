A Letter to Myself Podcast: Driven by passion, Matthew Tay gave up university to drive buses
Matthew Tay is a living example of how if you love your job, you never work a day. He tells host Joel Chua why “getting paid is a bonus”.
For most, buses are simply a functional means of transport and we don’t even think twice about the person behind the wheel.
But for 25-year-old Matthew Tay, they’re a love affair that began when he was just a boy. As a bus interchange supervisor with Tower Transit, he’s the youngest in the role.
Matthew’s interest in buses began in childhood, sparked by the sight of them zipping past his house. He would sketch them on scraps of paper whenever he could and even started amassing a small collection of bus guides when these were still produced.
His parents soon noticed and began dedicating their weekends to exploring bus interchanges across Singapore together.
Whenever I'm free from school, they will say, 'Hey, let's go out. Let's go to a bus interchange, that you haven't explored before.' We went as far as Boon Lay (bus) interchange. I stay in Hougang, which is like an hour and a half away.
From there, his passion grew. Over the years, he connected with other enthusiasts, joined a bus lovers Facebook group, and made friends who shared his interest.
By the time he was 22, Matthew had taken his first job as a bus driver with a private company.
ON THE ROUTE LESS TRAVELLED
But remaining true to his passion wasn’t always easy.
His peculiar interest often made him feel out of place, and he spent much of his teenage years concerned about fitting in.
Others might not know it; others might think it's weird ... I feel like friends, they come and they go. Those with similar values, they stayed and others simply just shifted away.
While his peers focused on planning for university, he was immersed in bus interest groups and his part-time job as a private bus driver. And when he graduated from polytechnic with strong grades, he struggled with the expectation to pursue a more “conventional” pathway - pursuing a degree.
“It was only natural to go to university, because everyone around me was urging me to do so. And yes, if you don't go to university, what else would you do at that point (in) time? It was on everyone's mind,” he shared.
"It was a very difficult decision, partly because of the social norms and expectations we have in Singapore.”
It was toughest convincing his parents, but he did and now works with Tower Transit who has offered him a scholarship to study business, which he accepted quickly.
