Deep Dive GE2025 Podcast: PAP's Jasmin Lau on saying 'yes' to politics but staying true to herself
For someone who enjoys having control of her life, PAP new face Jasmin Lau learnt a "life-changing lesson" when she underwent IVF.
PAP new face Jasmin Lau, who is contesting in Ang Mo Kio GRC, went from government scholar to rising up the ranks in the civil service.
She tells Otelli Edwards on this special series of the Deep Dive podcast how she copes with self-doubt and why she said yes to joining politics.
Here is an excerpt from the conversation:
Otelli Edwards, host:
So just going back to that big decision to be in the public eye, to potentially be an office holder. Firstly, you said that you are an introvert and that it takes quite a bit out of you, for instance, to meet and greet (people) and to really open yourself up. But you have to in this position. As a matter of fact, you rejected the (PAP) a few times.
Jasmin Lau, PAP candidate for Ang Mo Kio GRC:
Yeah ... now people know I rejected (them) so many times.
Otelli:
So what was it that made you say: “Okay yes, I'm just going to go ahead with it, although I have to make a lot of sacrifices.”
Jasmin:
This word about sacrifice is used very often by candidates from every party. Everybody says it's some sacrifice.
Actually it's not that we as political candidates are making a much bigger sacrifice than other people. There are many others out there who make sacrifices in their life to do (their) jobs.
Some do multiple jobs and they sacrifice the time away from the kids too.
So I feel bad and guilty using that word because no matter what, we are still fortunate and comfortable. We live in relatively sheltered lives, even though now it's public, but there are many others who have real unseen sacrifices.
So while you may frame it as a sacrifice, to me I see as this as a responsibility.
If we have been blessed with either (the) skills, experience, intelligence, and you are asked to go and do something, it's responsibility and not so much of a sacrifice.