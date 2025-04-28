Deep Dive GE2025 Podcast: PAP's Jasmin Lau on saying 'yes' to politics but staying true to herself

Here is an excerpt from the conversation:

Otelli Edwards, host:

So just going back to that big decision to be in the public eye, to potentially be an office holder. Firstly, you said that you are an introvert and that it takes quite a bit out of you, for instance, to meet and greet (people) and to really open yourself up. But you have to in this position. As a matter of fact, you rejected the (PAP) a few times.

Jasmin Lau, PAP candidate for Ang Mo Kio GRC:

Yeah ... now people know I rejected (them) so many times.



Otelli:

So what was it that made you say: “Okay yes, I'm just going to go ahead with it, although I have to make a lot of sacrifices.”

Jasmin:

This word about sacrifice is used very often by candidates from every party. Everybody says it's some sacrifice.