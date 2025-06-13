Deep Dive Podcast: Is Singapore's electric vehicle infrastructure catching up with demand?

Then they go and look for somewhere to charge, like a petrol station, where they've got high-power chargers. And they go there and sit for an hour, waiting for the car to charge. After doing this for a couple of months, they tell everybody they know: “Owning an EV is so terrible. I have to spend one hour every couple of days charging,” and so on.

The issue with that is, they're not using it the way it's intended to be used. That's the issue, you see.

Steven Chia, host:

You’re not supposed to charge like you would pump petrol? It’s not a one-off thing?

Walter:

Yeah.

Stephanie Tan, CEO of EV-Electric Charging:

You could charge as and when. That is what we encourage people (to do). If you happen to be at the supermarket and see chargers available, go and top it up. At night when you get home, if there's a charger available, please top up. There's no need to wait.

Otelli:

So I want to move on and talk about etiquette. There are some known as “hoggers,” (who hog) the EV lot for ages, to the point that we have to impose fines ... At this point, has that worked? I mean, are we seeing fewer of these car park hoggers?



Stephanie:

We are trying to educate Singaporeans as well on how to charge. Please be considerate to fellow motorists (and to) move out after you finish charging.