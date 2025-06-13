Deep Dive Podcast: Is Singapore's electric vehicle infrastructure catching up with demand?
It's not just about the hardware, a change in behaviour also matters - like not running down an EV battery to 10 per cent, say guests on this episode.
Electric vehicle (EV) sales hit a new high in the first three months of 2025, accounting for 40 per cent of total car registrations. Yet concerns about charging networks and capacity remain.
Steven Chia and Otelli Edwards speak with transport economist Walter Theseira and Stephanie Tan, CEO of EV-Electric Charging.
Here is an excerpt from the conversation:
Otelli Edwards, host:
We're talking a lot about having all these charging stations. But are we going to be ready by 2030? Will things be ironed out? Because by then, there won’t be any new Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) car or taxi purchases. And there's also the bigger goal of 2040.
So, do you think we're going to get there by 2030?
Walter Theseira, transport economist:
I think we will get there. But I'll have to say that I think it's not just an infrastructure issue. It’s also an issue of whether the mindset of how you use and charge (an EV) car can actually change. I'll give you some examples.
When we speak to new EV owners, we find that a number of them actually adopt the same mindset as they used to when they were petrol car owners, which is to say, they run their battery down to like 10 per cent or something like that.
Then they go and look for somewhere to charge, like a petrol station, where they've got high-power chargers. And they go there and sit for an hour, waiting for the car to charge. After doing this for a couple of months, they tell everybody they know: “Owning an EV is so terrible. I have to spend one hour every couple of days charging,” and so on.
The issue with that is, they're not using it the way it's intended to be used. That's the issue, you see.
Steven Chia, host:
You’re not supposed to charge like you would pump petrol? It’s not a one-off thing?
Walter:
Yeah.
Stephanie Tan, CEO of EV-Electric Charging:
You could charge as and when. That is what we encourage people (to do). If you happen to be at the supermarket and see chargers available, go and top it up. At night when you get home, if there's a charger available, please top up. There's no need to wait.
Otelli:
So I want to move on and talk about etiquette. There are some known as “hoggers,” (who hog) the EV lot for ages, to the point that we have to impose fines ... At this point, has that worked? I mean, are we seeing fewer of these car park hoggers?
Stephanie:
We are trying to educate Singaporeans as well on how to charge. Please be considerate to fellow motorists (and to) move out after you finish charging.
We obviously don't expect someone at 3am to move their vehicle. We're talking more about fast charges, or (charging) during the daytime. If you finish charging, please move out.