Deep Dive Podcast: Will the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone be a success?

Crispina Robert, host:

But we can't deny that there might be deep challenges. Culturally, we are quite different. We have to negotiate - who pays for what, how do we decide on tax breaks and incentives. What do you think are the sticking points?

Thilan Wickramasinghe, Maybank Investment Banking Group:

Let me put it this way, 140 countries in the world have special economic zones, and most of them end up not actually meeting their initial mandates. The path to success is very, very narrow with special economic zones and normally it's because most countries get one or two or three things wrong for an economic zone to be successful.

You need to have geography, you need to have policy, and you need to have a business case. As Serina has mentioned, there is a business case right now.