Deep Dive Podcast: Will the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone be a success?
The Johor-Singapore SEZ will likely attract more global companies that want to raise capital in Singapore but rely on cheaper production in Malaysia, say our guests.
The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone will sit on an area four times the size of Singapore, with nine zones covering everything from manufacturing to financial services. What are the opportunities and challenges of this ambitious agreement?
Steven Chia and Crispina Robert speak to Thilan Wickramasinghe, head of research in Singapore and regional head of financials at Maybank Investment Banking Group and Serina Rahman, lecturer at the department of Southeast Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore.
Here’s an excerpt of the conversation:
Steven Chia, host:
(The deal) makes sense. Singapore has needs which can be fulfilled in Johor and there are things Malaysians want which we can give ... why are we more certain that this time it will work more effectively?
Serina Rahman, lecturer at NUS who lives in Johor:
You need the political push to make it work, right? So right now, it's a good time, because the Johor Sultan is Agong so you have that top-down push ... in the past there were political obstacles. I also think Johor is getting there.
You can see that things are moving. That's why immigration (service speed) has gone a lot faster. Infrastructure is speeding along much faster too.
Crispina Robert, host:
But we can't deny that there might be deep challenges. Culturally, we are quite different. We have to negotiate - who pays for what, how do we decide on tax breaks and incentives. What do you think are the sticking points?
Thilan Wickramasinghe, Maybank Investment Banking Group:
Let me put it this way, 140 countries in the world have special economic zones, and most of them end up not actually meeting their initial mandates. The path to success is very, very narrow with special economic zones and normally it's because most countries get one or two or three things wrong for an economic zone to be successful.
You need to have geography, you need to have policy, and you need to have a business case. As Serina has mentioned, there is a business case right now.
And I think it's even bigger now than at any given point in history, because there's an external factor that is also there, which is Donald Trump.