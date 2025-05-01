Deep Dive GE2025 Podcast: WP's Jasper Kuan on the 3-hour chat with former chief Low Thia Khiang that convinced him to run for election

My kids are 11, 8 and 5 (years old). So very young right? If maybe five, 10 years later, it's actually a better time ... I was Dennis (Tan)'s, MP for Hougang, (legislative assistant). He asked me a couple of times and I told him: "I don't think so. It’s the wrong timing, I just want to help" ...

It so happened that one day, Mr Low (Thia Kiang) (former chief of Workers’ Party) asked me to pass him some stuff ... I don't know whether it was planned, to be honest, but he spent three hours with me chatting about this, and Mr Low has always been (an) inspiration to me.

Maybe because we are both ex-teachers, we connected quite well, and he shared on why he actually stepped out as a politician as well, what he wants to do and the fact that he wishes that people in the party continue his legacy ...

I told him I'm actually living my life for my three kids ... what I do now, is for my three kids.