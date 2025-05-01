Deep Dive GE2025 Podcast: WP's Jasper Kuan on the 3-hour chat with former chief Low Thia Khiang that convinced him to run for election
When he was a Gifted Education Programme teacher, Jasper Kuan's classes had 25 children. The Workers' Party new face for East Coast GRC tells Steven Chia why smaller class sizes are the way to go.
East Coast GRC candidate for the Workers’ Party Jasper Kuan admits this may not be the right “season” for him to jump into politics because of his three young children.
But he tells Steven Chia how a conversation with Low Thia Khiang changed his mind and why as a former Gifted Education Programme teacher, he believes the education system needs structural changes.
Here's an excerpt from the conversation:
Steven Chia, host:
Would you say then that these changes in the season have prompted you to then step up and say: "I want to be here now. In this season, I want to be here to take part, to speak out, to be a voice?"
Jasper Kuan, Workers' Party candidate for East Coast GRC:
Very nice way to put it actually. To be honest, I think I'm at the wrong season.
Steven:
Oh! Okay.
Jasper:
I have three young kids, so my biggest fear has always been my job, my ability to still provide for them. I have a good job, I work for a good company ... the company allowed me the opportunity to step up and go back after the GE is over.
Now I have carried that burden of providing for the family as the major, main breadwinner. Am I in the right season? I don't think so. I would have loved it if let's say my kids were a bit older.
My kids are 11, 8 and 5 (years old). So very young right? If maybe five, 10 years later, it's actually a better time ... I was Dennis (Tan)'s, MP for Hougang, (legislative assistant). He asked me a couple of times and I told him: "I don't think so. It’s the wrong timing, I just want to help" ...
It so happened that one day, Mr Low (Thia Kiang) (former chief of Workers’ Party) asked me to pass him some stuff ... I don't know whether it was planned, to be honest, but he spent three hours with me chatting about this, and Mr Low has always been (an) inspiration to me.
Maybe because we are both ex-teachers, we connected quite well, and he shared on why he actually stepped out as a politician as well, what he wants to do and the fact that he wishes that people in the party continue his legacy ...
I told him I'm actually living my life for my three kids ... what I do now, is for my three kids.
And he said: "Why don't you step up, do a bit more? And it's that generation of the children that you have, instead of just your three kids, because (of) the impact that you will bring."