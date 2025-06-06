10 days' jail for man who put MBS security officer in chokehold in elevator

The Singapore permanent resident and Russian national who was employed as a risk manager had attended a corporate function event at Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1 on the night of Nov 29, 2023.

He consumed about five 330ml glasses of beer while he was there.

Later, Gavrilov was invited to a drinking session at Ce La Vi, a restaurant and bar at MBS. He accepted the invitation and consumed vodka there. Subsequently, he headed to the club Avenue in the basement of MBS.

At some point before 4.51am on Nov 30, 2023, he knocked into some patrons at the nightclub and was escorted out by a few security officers for the disturbance.

The victim, a 51-year-old part-time security officer at MBS who had been working there for five years, came to lend a hand.

Three security officers, including the victim, then led Gavrilov into the lift for the purposes of escorting him out. An unknown woman who went to the club entered the lift as well.

While in the elevator, the victim held onto Gavrilov and told him to calm down. He released Gavrilov after the latter appeared to be calm.

Without warning, Gavrilov swung his right arm and struck the victim in his face. He then wrapped the same arm around the victim's neck to hold him in a chokehold while dragging him around.