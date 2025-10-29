14 suspected vape syndicate members to be charged with being part of an organised criminal group

SINGAPORE: Fourteen suspected members of an e-vaporiser syndicate will be charged in court this week with being members of a locally linked organised criminal group, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Wednesday (Oct 29).

The police dismantled the syndicate – then suspected of having 12 members – on Oct 16, and subsequently arrested two more suspected members of the syndicate on Oct 19 and Oct 23.

"The two men, who were purportedly involved as a 'warehouse manager' and 'area distributor', respectively, are believed to be part of the e-vaporiser syndicate that orchestrated the importation and distribution of e-vaporisers from Malaysia into Singapore, supplying to the local residents," SPF said in a news release.

The 14 suspects were charged in court following their respective arrests and are currently remanded to facilitate police investigations.

"Four of them were charged with one count each of abetment by engaging in a conspiracy to possess e-vaporisers for sale under Section 16(1)(b) of the Tobacco (Control of Advertisement and Sale) Act 1993 read with Section 109 of the Penal Code 1871," SPF said.

The remaining suspects were charged with one count each under Section 16(1)(b) of the Tobacco (Control of Advertisement and Sale) Act 1993.

However, they will now each face an additional charge under the Organised Crime Act.

"In consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers, the 14 suspected syndicate members will each face an additional charge under Section 5(1) of the Organised Crime Act 2015 for being members of a locally linked organised criminal group, being the e-vaporiser syndicate, when they return to court on Oct 30 and 31, 2025, respectively," SPF said.

If convicted of their new charges, they will each face a fine of up to S$100,000, up to five years in prison, or both.

Additionally, three of the suspected syndicate members will be charged with allowing premises they occupied to be used to support the syndicate's vape distribution operations under Section 10(1)(b) of the Organised Crime Act 2015.

Those convicted of this offence face a fine of up to S$250,000, up to five years in prison, or both.

"Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, it is an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components," SPF added.

"Any person convicted of an offence under Section 16(1) of the Act is liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, or imprisonment of up to six months, or both, for the first offence, and a fine of up to S$20,000, or imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both, for the second or subsequent offence."