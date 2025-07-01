Singapore private club 1880 to reopen weeks after sudden closure

SINGAPORE: Singapore private members’ club 1880 will reopen in August, just weeks after announcing that it would close permanently and enter liquidation.

In response to CNA's queries on Tuesday (Jul 1), a spokesperson confirmed that the new club would open next month and occupy the same Robertson Quay space as its predecessor.

The spokesperson also said that more than "90 per cent" of the employees who had worked at the shuttered club will return.

However, the three co-founders of 1880 - Mr Marc Nicholson, Ms Jean Low, and Mr Luke Jones - will not be involved in the new venture.

Tsoler Jekalian, the club's general manager, said: "We can’t wait to welcome former 1880 members back to their home away from home."

Current club members will also be given the option to carry over their memberships to the new club without any joining fees.

Although no new amenities were disclosed ahead of the club’s reopening, Ms Jekalian promised a "more vibrant, elevated" experience.

1880 CLOSED IN JUNE

The Singapore club closed shortly after 1880 shuttered its Hong Kong branch on May 30, less than a year after opening.

In an email to members seen by CNA, 1880 said last month it was shutting down because spending and visits by its members had been "trending down", while its efforts to secure new investors or a buyer for the club ultimately fell through.

With no further funds to pay its staff or suppliers, 1880 added it had "no alternative but to close".

The email also alluded to expansion as a reason for the business' failure and said that the club's holding company, 38 Degrees and operating company 1880, had been placed into provisional liquidation.

The club had offered social events and spaces, including a restaurant, bar, spa and co-working space.

Past speakers it had hosted include former Foreign Affairs Minister George Yeo, veteran diplomats Kishore Mahbubani and Bilahari Kausikan, and the host of Netflix series Mind Your Manners, Sara Jane Ho.

South China Morning Post previously reported that 1880 Hong Kong had entered liquidation with debts of about HK$20 million (US$2.5 million).

The Hong Kong club reportedly owed rent and two months' worth of pay to 100 employees.