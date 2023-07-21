2 men charged with stealing S$132,000 diamond ring from Lucky Plaza shop

SINGAPORE: Two men who allegedly stole a three-carat diamond ring worth more than S$132,000 (US$99,488) from a pawnshop at Lucky Plaza were charged on Friday (Jul 21) with theft.

Chinese nationals Lu Jingnan, 48, and He Yuanlin, 59, were handed over to Singapore police by Malaysian authorities on Thursday, following their arrest at Kuala Lumpur International Airport the previous day.

The pair left Singapore for Malaysia within an hour after the police were alerted to the theft at the Valuemax outlet at Lucky Plaza at about 6.30pm on Sunday.

Lu allegedly took the ring and fled the pawnshop when the staff was attending to his request to buy another ring, the police said on Thursday.

Their identities were established through investigations by officers from the Tanglin Police Division.

If convicted, they may be jailed for up to seven years and fined.