Two men charged after allegedly giving ICA officer sexual favours for help with visit pass applications

SINGAPORE: Two men accused of giving sexual favours to an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer were charged in court on Thursday (Sep 18).

Arya Monu, 29, and Bharat, 21, are said to have bribed ICA inspector Kannan Morice Rajagopal Jayaram in exchange for his help with their short-term visit pass applications.

Both Indian nationals were handed one count of graft each.

The offences allegedly took place on Dec 24, 2022 and Feb 18, 2023.

"These bribes were intended as an inducement for Kannan to help (Arya) and Bharat with their short-term visit pass applications with the ICA," the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a press release on Thursday.

According to charge sheets, Arya and Bharat sought to remain in Singapore.

Arya told the court that he intends to plead guilty and will not be getting a lawyer. His plead guilty mention has been fixed for Oct 30.

Bharat, who appeared via videolink, said he "didn't do wrong" when asked if he intended to plead guilty. His case has been fixed for a pre-trial conference on Oct 2.