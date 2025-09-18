Logo
Two men charged after allegedly giving ICA officer sexual favours for help with visit pass applications
The men are said to have bribed ICA inspector Kannan Morice Rajagopal Jayaram in exchange for his help with their short-term visit pass applications. 

Arya Monu, accused of giving bribes in the form of sexual acts, leaving the State Courts on Sep 18, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)

Koh Wan Ting
18 Sep 2025 01:08PM
SINGAPORE: Two men accused of giving sexual favours to an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer were charged in court on Thursday (Sep 18).

Arya Monu, 29, and Bharat, 21, are said to have bribed ICA inspector Kannan Morice Rajagopal Jayaram in exchange for his help with their short-term visit pass applications. 

Both Indian nationals were handed one count of graft each.

The offences allegedly took place on Dec 24, 2022 and Feb 18, 2023.

"These bribes were intended as an inducement for Kannan to help (Arya) and Bharat with their short-term visit pass applications with the ICA," the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a press release on Thursday. 

According to charge sheets, Arya and Bharat sought to remain in Singapore. 

Arya told the court that he intends to plead guilty and will not be getting a lawyer. His plead guilty mention has been fixed for Oct 30. 

Bharat, who appeared via videolink, said he "didn't do wrong" when asked if he intended to plead guilty. His case has been fixed for a pre-trial conference on Oct 2. 

Kannan Morice Rajagopal Jayaram at the State Courts on Dec 14, 2023. (Photo: TODAY/Nuria Ling)

Kannan, a veteran ICA officer, was sentenced to 22 months' jail on Sep 11 for receiving sexual favours from six foreigners in exchange for helping them with their short-term visit pass applications. 

He had pleaded guilty to three charges of corruptly obtaining gratification, with another three charges considered for his sentencing.

At the time, Kannan had been a team leader of ICA's Visit Pass Unit, overseeing officers who handled the processing of applications by foreigners seeking to extend their stays in Singapore.

Court papers detailed Kannan's encounters in 2022 and 2023 with three men who came to Singapore to study.

Kannan is currently interdicted from service, with ICA previously saying that it would begin disciplinary proceedings against him following his conviction in July.

"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption," the CPIB said.

A person convicted of corruption can be jailed for up to five years, or fined up to S$100,000, or both.

Source: CNA/wt

