Logo
Logo

Singapore

28 arrested, over S$610,000 seized in police raids on vice-related activities
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

28 arrested, over S$610,000 seized in police raids on vice-related activities

28 arrested, over S$610,000 seized in police raids on vice-related activities

Cash and other items were seized during a police raid on vice-related activities on Jul 30, 2025. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Emil Chan
Emil Chan
31 Jul 2025 10:12PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Eight men and 20 women between the ages of 21 and 61 have been arrested for their suspected involvement in vice-related offences, the police said on Thursday (Jul 31).

The 28 were arrested on Wednesday after the police and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers conducted raids in the vicinity of Jalan Layang Layang, Pasir Panjang Road, Boon Lay Avenue, Craig Road, Jurong West Street 71, Beach Road, Tai Seng Avenue, Bencoolen Street, Kim Yam Road, Onan Road, Orchard Road and Jalan Kemaman.

During the operation, assets amounting to more than S$610,000 (US$470,000) comprising cash, funds in bank accounts, two luxury cars and 18 luxury watches, as well as two mobile phones, laptops and vice-related paraphernalia, were seized, police said.

Two luxury cars were seized during a police raid on vice-related activities on Jul 30, 2025. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Three men, aged between 30 and 45, will be charged in court on Friday under the Women’s Charter for allegedly facilitating the operation of the online vice syndicate.

Investigations against the other persons are ongoing.

The police said they will continue to take tough enforcement actions against those involved in syndicated vice activities and suspend activities that "threaten public safety, peace and good order of the community".

Under the Women’s Charter, any person who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person shall be liable on conviction to up to seven years' jail and a fine of up to S$100,000.

Those who keep, manage or assist in the management of a brothel shall be liable on conviction to a fine of up to S$100,000 or up to five years' jail or to both.

Source: CNA/ec(mp)

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force Immigration and Checkpoints Authority prostitution
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement