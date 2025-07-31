28 arrested, over S$610,000 seized in police raids on vice-related activities

Three men, aged between 30 and 45, will be charged in court on Friday under the Women’s Charter for allegedly facilitating the operation of the online vice syndicate.

Investigations against the other persons are ongoing.

The police said they will continue to take tough enforcement actions against those involved in syndicated vice activities and suspend activities that "threaten public safety, peace and good order of the community".

Under the Women’s Charter, any person who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person shall be liable on conviction to up to seven years' jail and a fine of up to S$100,000.

Those who keep, manage or assist in the management of a brothel shall be liable on conviction to a fine of up to S$100,000 or up to five years' jail or to both.