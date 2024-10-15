Lee Hsien Yang says he will apply for demolition of 38 Oxley Road

SINGAPORE: Mr Lee Hsien Yang said on Tuesday (Oct 15) that he will apply to demolish the house at 38 Oxley Road, the former home of his father and founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

The house was Mr Lee Kuan Yew's home until his death in 2015 and was also the home of Mr Lee Kuan Yew's daughter, Dr Lee Wei Ling, until her death on Oct 9.

In a Facebook post, Mr Lee Hsien Yang said he would apply to demolish the house in accordance with his parents' wishes. He intends to build a small home on the site subsequently, he said.

"To honour my parents' last wishes, I am applying to demolish the house at 38 Oxley Road and thereafter to build a small private dwelling, to be held within the family in perpetuity," he said.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang said that he is "the sole legal owner of 38 Oxley Road" and, following his sister's death, "the only living executor" of Mr Lee Kuan Yew's estate.

"In his will, he wished for the house to be demolished 'immediately after' Wei Ling moved out of the house. It is my duty to carry out his wishes to the fullest extent of the law," he said.

He also noted that his brother, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, had said in parliament in 2015 that "it would be up to 'the government of the day' to decide whether to allow (the house's) demolition", referring to a point in time when Dr Lee was no longer living there.

"It has been nine years. That day is today," said Mr Lee Hsien Yang.