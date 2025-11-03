Oxley Road site: The journey to planned preservation as a national monument

SINGAPORE: The site at 38 Oxley Road, where the family home of Singapore's first Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew sits, has been assessed to be worthy of preservation as a national monument for its historic significance and national importance.

Built in the late 19th century, the house is closely associated with key events in Singapore's history. Founding fathers such as Dr Goh Keng Swee and Dr Toh Chin Chye held meetings in its basement dining room in the 1950s, which led to the formation of today's ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

Mr Lee lived there from the 1940s until his death.

His three children – Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Mr Lee Hsien Yang and the late Dr Lee Wei Ling – also grew up there.

WHAT DID LEE KUAN YEW WANT FOR THE HOUSE?

Mr Lee Kuan Yew had on several occasions publicly expressed his wish for the house to be demolished after his death. In an October 2010 letter to the Cabinet, he stated it should “not be kept as a kind of relic for people to tramp through” and that it has “no merit as architecture”.

In his 2011 book Hard Truths to Keep Singapore Going, he said: "Because of my house, the neighbouring houses cannot build high. Now demolish my house and change the planning rules, go up, the land value will go up."

He reiterated his stance in a July 2011 letter to the Cabinet, but faced opposition from ministers.

In December 2011, Mr Lee wrote that he had reflected on the matter after the Cabinet unanimously opposed demolition, and decided that if the property were to be preserved, it should have its foundations reinforced and be refurbished and let out for people to live in, as an empty building would “soon decline and decay”.

Yet in his final will executed in 2013, Mr Lee returned to saying he wanted the house demolished, or if that were not possible, closed to everyone except family and descendants.