From GPS to security systems: Older smart devices may not work after 3G shutdown
Smart devices bought 10 to 20 years ago could be affected by the 3G network shutdown next year, an expert says.
SINGAPORE: The shutdown of Singapore’s 3G network by end-July next year could affect a minority of Internet of Things (IoT) systems, and this is your reminder to check that your devices will stay connected.
Experts do not expect the impact of the shutdown on individual consumers to be significant, as those who use personal smart devices are likely to have kept these up to date.
But IoT equipment that was bought 10 to 20 years ago could be affected when mobile network operators Singtel, StarHub and M1 retire their 3G services, an expert said.
IoT devices function by connecting to a wireless network. Their applications range from GPS navigation devices to security and alarm systems and environmental monitoring devices.
Some of these devices rely on 3G mobile networks to transmit data, and may not be compatible with newer 4G or 5G networks.
OLDER DEVICES MORE LIKELY TO BE AFFECTED
The 3G technology entered the Singapore market almost 20 years ago, and the next wave of 4G developments took place in the mid-2010s, according to the Infocomm Media Development Authority.
IoT adoption accelerated in the past few years, when 4G adoption was already widespread.
But National University of Singapore Associate Professor Tham Chen Khong said he would not be surprised if there was still “2 or 3 per cent” of IoT equipment purchased in the early 2000s.
There is rapid growth in the deployment of IoT devices, robots, drones and other remotely managed devices in the manufacturing, warehousing and “smart urban” sectors, said Dr Francois Chin, head of the 5G & Beyond Programme at the Institute for Infocomm Research.
IoT system components – such as certain sensors, industrial equipment and other machine-to-machine devices that use 3G technology – could be “significantly affected” by the network shutdown, he said.
Organisations that depend on these devices for data collection or operations will need updates or replacements to ensure continued connectivity. But companies should also look at “future-proofing” their business operations and not just replacing devices, said Dr Chin.
WHAT SERVICE PROVIDERS ARE DOING
Telcos and IoT service providers told CNA they are contacting customers about network migration and upgrading or replacing their devices if connectivity is going to be affected.
A Singtel spokesperson said only a “very small proportion” of its IoT customers use 3G, and the telco is working closely with them to facilitate migration to newer networks.
M1’s IoT services are not affected by the retirement of the network as its 3G SIM cards are 4G-ready, a spokesperson said, adding that customers would need to ensure their IoT equipment can support 4G.
The spokesperson added that many customers are already working with their partners to customise the hardware with compatible SIM card inserts.
M1 has also been offering equipment refreshes by providing 4G- or 5G-capable routers to customers that do not require any hardware customisation.
One service provider is checking the vehicle monitoring systems of luxury cars across Singapore to ensure that their SIM cards are compatible with newer networks.
The SIM cards of most of these vehicles were issued in their country of manufacturing, said Mr Patrick Lim, director for group strategy at Ademco Security Group, which provides security and fire protection solutions.
The car manufacturers may use older SIM cards to save costs. Ademco will be communicating with the manufacturers about this, including on whether vehicle recalls will be needed to upgrade the SIM cards, he said.
Another group at risk of losing connectivity are the enterprises that choose to run their security and fire protection systems by themselves in-house after the service provider has set it up, said Mr Lim.
With time, these customers may forget about the arrangements in place, and may not be up to date on the 3G network retirement, he said.
While the proportion of such customers is not big for Ademco, it is “significant enough that I remember them”, said Mr Lim.
He added that during the previous retirement of the 2G network in April 2017, some such customers on 2G connections experienced disruption.