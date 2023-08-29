From GPS to security systems: Older smart devices may not work after 3G shutdown

SINGAPORE: The shutdown of Singapore’s 3G network by end-July next year could affect a minority of Internet of Things (IoT) systems, and this is your reminder to check that your devices will stay connected.

Experts do not expect the impact of the shutdown on individual consumers to be significant, as those who use personal smart devices are likely to have kept these up to date.

But IoT equipment that was bought 10 to 20 years ago could be affected when mobile network operators Singtel, StarHub and M1 retire their 3G services, an expert said.

IoT devices function by connecting to a wireless network. Their applications range from GPS navigation devices to security and alarm systems and environmental monitoring devices.

Some of these devices rely on 3G mobile networks to transmit data, and may not be compatible with newer 4G or 5G networks.

OLDER DEVICES MORE LIKELY TO BE AFFECTED

The 3G technology entered the Singapore market almost 20 years ago, and the next wave of 4G developments took place in the mid-2010s, according to the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

IoT adoption accelerated in the past few years, when 4G adoption was already widespread.

But National University of Singapore Associate Professor Tham Chen Khong said he would not be surprised if there was still “2 or 3 per cent” of IoT equipment purchased in the early 2000s.

There is rapid growth in the deployment of IoT devices, robots, drones and other remotely managed devices in the manufacturing, warehousing and “smart urban” sectors, said Dr Francois Chin, head of the 5G & Beyond Programme at the Institute for Infocomm Research.

IoT system components – such as certain sensors, industrial equipment and other machine-to-machine devices that use 3G technology – could be “significantly affected” by the network shutdown, he said.

Organisations that depend on these devices for data collection or operations will need updates or replacements to ensure continued connectivity. But companies should also look at “future-proofing” their business operations and not just replacing devices, said Dr Chin.