49 schools to get new principals in 2027
Of these, 13 are newly appointed principals, MOE said in a press release on Wednesday (Oct 7).
SINGAPORE: Forty-nine schools will have new principals as part of the Ministry of Education's (MOE) annual appointment and rotation exercise.
Of these, 13 are newly appointed principals, MOE said in a press release on Wednesday (Oct 7).
The 49 schools comprise one junior college, 15 secondary schools and 33 primary schools.
"The appointment and rotation of principals allow schools to benefit from new perspectives and ideas, and enable experienced school leaders to share expertise and best practices across schools," said MOE.
"Through these appointments, principals will broaden their leadership experience and strengthen the schools they are entrusted to lead."
MOE added that it is an "important career milestone" for the 13 newly appointed principals, as they take on "greater responsibilities in leading schools and shaping students’ educational journeys".
For the other 36 educators taking on new principalship appointments, the education ministry said that it has confidence in their abilities to continue leading and guiding teachers, staff and students.
The principals will be appointed at a ceremony on Dec 30, which Minister for Education Desmond Lee will attend. Director-General of Education Liew Wei Li will present letters of appointment to the principals at the event.
MOE added that it will also acknowledge the contributions of retiring principals and senior education officers from MOE HQ who have previously served as principals.