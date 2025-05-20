Fresh charges for 5 men with suspected links to global syndicate involved in 'malicious cyber activities'

Sun, 43, faces the highest number of fresh charges - 15 under the Computer Misuse Act and one under the Penal Code for illegally obtaining personal information.

Sun is said to have supplied the personal information of 6,800 unknown people from Vietnam to two individuals on Sep 7, 2024.

The charges under the Computer Misuse Act detail an assortment of offences linked to hacking.

Several of these describe how Sun retained malware to obtain unauthorised access to data held in computers. The alleged offences span from April 2023 to September 2024.

A few other charges state that Sun conspired with others to modify the contents of computers without authorisation in September 2024. These involve Sun or other people injecting scripts into websites, allowing them to gain remote control of the website.

EMPLOYMENT-RELATED CHARGES

Apart from charges under the Computer Misuse Act, Sun's co-accused Yan, 39, Huang, 36, and Liu, 33, are accused of providing false information about their employment.

Yan allegedly lied to an employment inspector on Sep 19, 2024, claiming that he was hired by a manufacturing company as a sales representative.

Huang is accused of lying to an employment inspector on the same day by stating that he was employed by two companies as a process maintenance and construction worker.

Liu is accused of making a false statement in an application to renew a work pass on Apr 1, 2024, by declaring that he would be employed by a company as a process maintenance and construction worker.

Between Sep 7, 2022 and Sept 9, 2024, all three were allegedly members of a locally linked organised criminal group whose sole purpose was to obtain financial benefits.

Chen, 43, was handed several fresh charges, mostly under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

He is accused of employing four female foreign employees without valid work passes as cleaners at a residence, and of making arrangements for Yan, Huang and Liu to stay at the residence.

He is also said to have given false information while applying to renew a work pass on Apr 19, 2024, by declaring that he would be employed at a company as a process maintenance and construction worker.

One of the charges involved alcohol that was likely obtained through criminal conduct. Chen held onto the access card of the storage facility with the alcohol and failed to account for it satisfactorily, his charge sheet stated.

All five men will return to court for pre-trial conferences on Wednesday.