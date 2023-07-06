50 consumer complaints filed against e-commerce firm Mdada in span of six months

SINGAPORE: The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) has received 50 complaints against e-commerce firm Mdada between Jan 1 and Jun 30, 2023.

These were generally from consumers who did not receive their orders within committed delivery timeframes.

Other complaints included incomplete deliveries, delays in receiving refunds for non-deliveries and defective or incorrect products, CASE President Mr Melvin Yong said in a statement on Thursday (Jul 6).

“CASE has written to Mdada to seek resolution for the outstanding complaints,” he added.

Singapore-based Mdada, founded in September 2020 by hairstylist Addy Lee, actor-host Pornsak Prajakwit and actress Michelle Chia, describes itself as the "fastest-growing and largest" livestream commerce multi-channel in Southeast Asia.

It offers a range of beauty and lifestyle products, as well as luxury items.

According to Mr Yong, at least four consumers are yet to receive orders or refunds as of Tuesday, despite Mdada’s commitment to resolve all outstanding orders by June.

“If Mdada is unable to fulfil outstanding orders or if affected consumers no longer wish to proceed with their orders due to the extended delay, they should effect the refund expeditiously," he said.

“It is unfair for Mdada to hold on to consumers’ monies indefinitely if they are unable to fulfil the orders.”

On Wednesday, the company posted an apology on Facebook, asking customers to bear with them for "a little more" as they settle "teething issues".

Mdada said it has “progressively paid out refunds for orders that are out of stock or have experienced inordinate delays in shipments”.

Overseas shipments are being expedited to reach customers as soon as they arrive in Singapore, it added.

“Due to manpower shortage, longer processing time is required, impacting our operations," said the firm, while promising to ensure communication with customers via WhatsApp to be "as painless as possible, with almost immediate" responses and updates.

CNA has contacted Mdada for more information.

Affected customers may approach CASE for assistance via their website or their hotline at 6277-5100.