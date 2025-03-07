Six questioned by police over protest in NUS on Israel-Hamas war

SINGAPORE: Six people suspected of being involved in a protest at the National University of Singapore (NUS) in January over the Israel-Hamas war have been questioned by the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

In response to media queries, SPF said on Friday (Mar 7) that they visited the residences of six individuals aged between 21 and 28 on Feb 27 to conduct investigations into their alleged involvement in the incident, which the police described in their statement as a "staged memorial".

Three of them, who were at home during the visit, preferred to have their statements recorded at their residences, said the police.

Another person who was also at home during the visit chose to be interviewed the following day, and this was done on Feb 28 at Clementi Police Division.

Two others were unavailable for interviews during the visit and a written notice was issued to inform them to attend an in-person interview at Clementi Police Division the next day.

CNA understands that both individuals attended the interview on Feb 28.

On Feb 27, four Instagram accounts - sgacadboycott, sgpforpalestine48, camira.asrori and loveaidsg - alleged in a joint post that "police officers showed up en masse and unannounced at the homes of students and alumni to search their rooms and seize devices".

"This reeks of an attempt to intimidate students into silence, and we condemn the police’s disproportionate response to students’ act of grief," the posts added.

DEVICES, CLOTHING SEIZED

The police confirmed on Friday that communication devices believed to contain evidence relating to the offence and clothing suspected to have been used in the incident were seized.

"This is done in many investigations, because such devices often contain relevant evidence," they added.

A police report was lodged over the Jan 13 incident, which took place in front of a building within NUS.

SPF noted that a public statement was uploaded on social media on the same date, stating that a memorial event was held in support of the Palestinian cause.

A call was also made for universities in Singapore to reconsider ties with Israeli institutions.

The police said on Friday they "take no issue with such calls".

"People are free to make such (or other) calls, as long as it is not against the law," SPF added.

"But if persons want to have a public assembly, then they have to get a police permit, under the Public Order Act 2009."

The police confirmed that no permit was obtained for the event, and investigations are ongoing into potential offences under Section 16 of the Public Order Act 2009.

"Under the Criminal Procedure Code 2010, the police have powers of investigation, including to conduct searches for, and access, inspect and check any devices used in connection with an offence," they added.