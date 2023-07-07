70-year-old man dies after accident along Upper Thomson Road; lorry driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A 70-year-old man died on Friday (Jul 7) after the car he was driving got into an accident involving a bus, a lorry, and a van, said the police.

Emergency services were alerted to the accident along Upper Thomson Road towards Lornie Road at about 10.05am on Friday.

In response to CNA's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that a man was found trapped in the driver's seat.

"An SCDF paramedic at the scene rendered medical assistance to stabilise the man's injuries while rescuers were freeing the man's legs that were trapped under the dashboard," they said, adding that an emergency medical team from Tan Tock Seng Hospital was also activated to render medical assistance.

SCDF said hydraulic rescue equipment was used to cut and remove the roof of the car to rescue the man.

The man was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he subsequently died, said the police and SCDF.

A 26-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for careless driving causing death, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.