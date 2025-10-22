Man, 82, gets jail for crashing girlfriend's car; licence expired in 1995

SINGAPORE: Although his driving licence expired in 1995, an elderly man took his girlfriend's car and drove it to the doctor's clinic, but then crashed the vehicle when he stepped on the wrong pedal.

Loh Chun Meng, an 82-year-old Singaporean man, was sentenced on Wednesday (Oct 22) to two weeks' jail, a fine of S$2,000 (US$1,540) and was banned from driving for two years.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of driving without a valid licence, driving without insurance and driving without due care and attention, resulting in collisions. A fourth charge was taken into consideration.

The court heard that Loh's driving licence expired in November 1995. He did not renew his licence, although he had the opportunity to do so. The licence then became invalid.

On Oct 30, 2023, Loh stayed over at his 57-year-old girlfriend's home in Ang Mo Kio. The next morning, he woke up and felt pain in his knees.

He decided to drive to his doctor's clinic in Towner Road to get an injection for the pain in his knees.

He took his girlfriend's car keys from the kitchen and drove her car to the clinic. The woman was asleep and was unaware of Loh's actions.

After getting the injection at the clinic, Loh drove to Block 151, Bishan Street 11, to buy breakfast.

However, while he was driving in the open-air car park, he stepped on the accelerator when he intended to use the brake.

The vehicle mounted the road kerb and crashed into a metal cabinet containing gas cylinders belonging to a shop nearby.

Loh then reversed the car onto the road, mounted another road kerb and struck a lamp post.

As a result of the two incidents, the car's rear windshield was crumpled and cracked, and there were dents, cracks and scratches on other parts of the vehicle. The metal cabinet was dented but the lamp post was undamaged.

Court documents did not indicate that Loh had sustained any injury.

A man called the police at about 9.40am that morning and said an old man driving a car had "(banged)" the gas cylinder behind his shop.

The prosecutor sought two to four weeks' jail, a fine of S$2,000 and 24 months' disqualification from driving.

NO REASONABLE EXPLANATION: PROSECUTOR

She said Loh had no reasonable explanation for driving without a licence. He could have woken up his girlfriend and asked her to drive instead, said the prosecutor.

Defence lawyer Mr Kalaithasan Karuppaya from Regent Law called for not more than 15 days' jail instead, along with a fine of not more than S$2,000 and a disqualification period of not more than 24 months.

Mr Kalaithasan said his client was remorseful. Loh is a retired Singapore Armed Forces officer who served his nation with dedication, holding the rank of lieutenant, said the lawyer.

He spent the majority of his life in the military service and is a widower who lives with the support of his daughter, said Mr Kalaithasan.

He added that Loh has experienced "a period of significant hardships and isolation" after his wife died due to a COVID-19-related illness.

Loh, who used a walking frame as he headed into court, has multiple chronic medical conditions including asthma, hypertension, high cholesterol and osteoarthritis in both knees, said Mr Kalaithasan.

"The accused regrets his behaviour and understands that his actions have brought unnecessary stress and pain to his family," said the lawyer, adding that his client was going through a very stressful period in his life when he committed the offences.

For driving a car without a licence, he could have been jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

For driving without an insurance policy in force, he could have been jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,000, or both.

For driving without due care and attention, he could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$1,000, or both.

He was also liable for driving bans of various durations for these offences.