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Police searching for pair who left scene of fatal Tampines accident
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Singapore

Police searching for pair who left scene of fatal Tampines accident

The accident, involving two cars and a motorcycle along Tampines Avenue 12, killed a 24-year-old motorcyclist and his 24-year-old female pillion rider.

Police searching for pair who left scene of fatal Tampines accident

The aftermath of an accident involving two cars and a motorcycle along Tampines Avenue 12 on Oct 29, 2026. (Photos: Telegram/SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News)

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30 Oct 2026 11:22AM
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SINGAPORE: Police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly left the scene of a fatal accident in Tampines that killed a 24-year-old motorcyclist and his 24-year-old female pillion rider.

The accident, involving two cars and a motorcycle, occurred along Tampines Avenue 12 at about 10.35pm on Thursday (Oct 29).

The male driver and female passenger of one of the cars were not at the scene when police officers arrived.

Preliminary investigations revealed they left the scene after the accident, said police on Friday, adding that efforts to establish their whereabouts are underway.

The motorcyclist and pillion rider were taken unconscious to the hospital, where they subsequently died.

A 25-year-old woman who was driving the other car was also taken to the hospital. She was conscious.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/rk(gr)

Related Topics

accident Singpore Police Force
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