Skills atrophy, obsolescence likely behind decline in literacy proficiency among older adults in Singapore: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: Acquired skills declining after people leave the formal education system or skills becoming obsolete at the workplace are likely factors behind the loss of literary proficiency among older adults in Singapore, Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing said on Wednesday (Jan 8).

A study by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) released in December revealed that Singapore’s adult literacy proficiency is below the OECD average.

The PIAAC assesses a workforce's capacity to acquire further knowledge and new skills.

It has been conducted in two cycles so far, from 2014 to 2015 and 2022 to 2023.

In the latest cycle, about 5,000 Singaporean and permanent resident participants aged 16 to 65 were assessed on their literacy and numeracy proficiency, as well as adaptive problem skills.

Most countries that participated in the study saw a decline in literacy proficiency. In Singapore, literacy in adults declines sharply after 35 years old and the downward trend continues as adults age.

The trends observed could be due to a combination of several factors, Mr Chan said in parliament.

He cited the atrophy effect where skills decline after adults leave the formal education system and enter the workforce. This could be because the skills are not used as frequently or deliberately honed as compared with during formal schooling years.

He also pointed to the obsolescence effect - skills becoming less relevant or even obsolete at work due to rapidly changing market demands, technological advancement and enterprise transformation.

The cohort effect, where younger cohorts have benefitted from significantly improved educational opportunities compared with earlier cohorts, is likely another contributing factor.