Commentary: Declining literacy skills among younger adults has implications for Singapore’s workforce

SINGAPORE: It is well-known that Singapore’s 15-year-olds regularly perform among the best in the world in literacy and numeracy tests. What may not be as familiar to most is how Singapore adults perform in similar tests.

The Survey of Adult Skills, an international study under the OECD Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC), offers some insight.

Singapore took part in both the PIAAC Cycle 1 surveys (conducted between 2011 and 2018) and the recent Cycle 2 survey (2022 to 2023) whose results have just been released.

The results of the PIAAC study show that Singapore is closing the gap with the OECD average in literacy, and moving into the top third of participating countries in numeracy. This largely reflects Singapore’s improving education profile as younger cohorts with higher skills enter the workforce and older cohorts with relatively lower proficiency retire.

Given that many older Singaporeans did not have the educational opportunities that our young today enjoy, it’s not surprising that our adults do not perform as well relative to their international peers.