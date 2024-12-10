Singapore's adult literacy, numeracy proficiency rankings improve, study finds

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s ranking in an international study of adults’ literacy, numeracy and adaptive problem-solving skills has improved, results show.

The Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) assesses a workforce’s capacity to acquire further knowledge and new skills, said the Ministry of Education, SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and the Institute for Adult Learning in a joint press release on Tuesday (Dec 10).

Singapore was the most improved country for numeracy, alongside Finland, placing 10th out of 31 countries in the latest cycle from 2022 to 2023.

It was 25th out of 39 countries in the previous cycle, which was held from 2014 to 2015.

The country’s mean score for numeracy proficiency is higher than the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) average this cycle.

Singapore’s literacy proficiency scores remained stable, but the country scored below the OECD average in both cycles of the study.

Its ranking rose to 18th out of 31 countries in the latest cycle, compared with 28th out of 39 countries in the previous cycle.

Singapore’s adaptive problem-solving score of 252 was also comparable to the OECD average of 251.

The PIAAC provides insights on how Singapore has been developing its people, and serves as a benchmark to compare the country’s human capital outcomes and efforts against OECD countries, said SSG.