AGC files application to require Iris Koh and husband to get permission from court for civil proceedings

SINGAPORE: The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) has filed an application in the High Court to require Iris Koh and her husband Raymond Ng to seek the court's permission before they begin new civil proceedings and continue with existing civil proceedings.

AGC confirmed this in a statement to CNA on Tuesday (Sep 16), following a post Koh had made on her Facebook page in which she claimed that she was discharging her lawyer in her criminal case because AGC had applied to have her declared a vexatious litigant.

AGC did not confirm or deny whether it had applied to have Koh declared a vexatious litigant.

If granted, this would restrict Koh from commencing any civil proceedings and stop all ongoing civil proceedings without prior leave or approval from the High Court, Koh claimed.

Koh is on trial in the State Courts for conspiring with a doctor to dishonestly make false representations to the Health Promotion Board that certain people had received the COVID-19 vaccines when they had not.

She is also listed in the public hearing list in several civil suits against people like former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng and associate professor at the National University of Singapore Ben Leong Wing Lup.

In Koh's Facebook post, made on Sep 15, she said she had discharged her counsel Mr Wee Pan Lee "not out of disagreement or dissatisfaction" but in light of proceedings commenced against her and her husband on Sep 6, 2025.

She wrote that she had to discharge her lawyer as a "direct consequence" of the application by AGC.

"If my civil lawsuits for damages are restrained, my cash flow will inevitably be affected, which in turn impacts my ability to continue engaging legal representation," wrote Koh, who added that she would "take personal responsibility" and continue proceedings on her own.

Koh said AGC's recent application risks leaving her "defenceless" and that she will contest it.

In response to queries from CNA about Koh's post, AGC said only that it had filed an application in the High Court on Sep 5 to require Koh and her husband to seek the court's permission before they commence new civil proceedings and continue with existing civil proceedings.

"If granted, the application does not absolutely bar Mr Ng and Ms Koh from commencing new civil proceedings or continuing existing civil proceedings; they may still do so if they have the court's leave," said an AGC spokesperson.

"The Attorney-General is of the view that the orders sought will strike the necessary balance between preserving Mr Ng's and Ms Koh's rights to have access to justice and protecting the public. AGC is unable to comment further as the matter is now before the court."