Ageism seen to be on the rise in Singapore, more than race and gender bias: IPS survey
For the first time, the survey also covered attitudes towards Chinese privilege and critical race theory.
SINGAPORE: A new survey has found that more people in Singapore consider ageism to be on the rise compared to racism or gender bias.
A clear majority still believe that levels of prejudice across various identity markers have not changed from five years ago, according to the survey by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS).
IPS, a think-tank within the National University of Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, released its findings on Friday (Jul 25) in a paper titled Prejudice, Attitudes and Critical Perspectives on Race in Singapore.
For the first time, the IPS survey also covered attitudes towards Chinese privilege and critical race theory, which came up in a nationwide debate between survey cycles.
The survey gathered responses from 4,000 citizens and permanent residents. This sample was representative of the age, race and gender make-up of Singapore's resident population.
The study's authors, Dr Mathew Mathews, Mr Melvin Tay and Dr Teo Kay Key, said that age-based prejudice stood out as the area with the "greatest perceived deterioration".
The survey found that 17.6 per cent of people thought ageism had become more common than five years ago. This was less than the 21.3 per cent recorded in 2018.
But it was noticeably higher than the 11.2 per cent and 8.8 per cent who believed racism and gender bias had worsened, respectively, in the latest survey.
AGEISM AT WORK
Those aged 51 to 65 had the highest proportion of respondents who felt ageism had worsened, at 21.1 per cent.
This was followed by the 36 to 50 age group (17.5 per cent), 18 to 35 age group (17.3 per cent) and lastly the respondents above 65 (14.3 per cent).
The study's authors noted that this differed from the more linear survey findings in 2018, where the oldest age group was also the most likely to perceive more age-related bias.
They linked these findings to workplace discrimination and career ceilings.
"Individuals in the 51 to 65 age group may face challenges in the workplace, such as limited opportunities for promotions, training and job security," said the researchers.
"They may feel overlooked for career advancements or suspect that age plays a role in hiring decisions, reinforcing perceptions of age bias."
At the same time, measures in recent years that were aimed at the oldest age group above 65 may have helped to lessen negative sentiments related to ageism, they said.
The proportion who felt that ageism had stayed about the same widened to 54.6 per cent. This was 5.5 percentage points higher than in 2018.
Accordingly, the proportion who saw ageism becoming less common fell to 27.8 per cent, down 1.8 percentage points from 2018.
SOME GROUPS MORE LIKELY TO SEE PREJUDICE
Turning to other forms of prejudice, the authors highlighted that nationality-based bias was also of relatively high concern, with 13.9 per cent who see it worsening.
Apart from age, race, gender and nationality, the survey also covered religion, language and sexuality.
Perceptions of bias across all these identity markers have largely stabilised over time, with a clear majority saying that levels of prejudice remained the same, the researchers said.
But they pointed out that "stability masks divergence" among minorities, younger age groups and the less affluent, who tend to have sharper concerns towards prejudice.
For example, younger people were more likely to see an increase in racism compared to older respondents.
"Younger generations today are more educated on social issues, including racial prejudice, due to greater exposure to conversations on social media platforms and public discussions around these topics," said the researchers.
"This awareness can heighten their sensitivity to issues of prejudice, leading them to perceive it as more prevalent."
ONE-THIRD SUPPORT A SINGLE DOMINANT CULTURE
The survey also found that one-third of respondents felt it would be better for Singapore if everyone embraced a dominant national culture instead of different racial cultures.
This proportion was the same as that in the 2018 survey, and lower than the 55.4 per cent recorded in an earlier survey in 2013.
Compared with Chinese respondents, Malay and Indian respondents were more likely to strongly disagree that a dominant national culture is better.
But at the aggregate levels of agreement and disagreement, there were no major differences across racial groups.
CHINESE PRIVILEGE AND CRITICAL RACE THEORY
Chinese privilege and critical race theory came under scrutiny amid xenophobic comments and high-profile racist incidents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The study's authors noted that racial discourse in Singapore is shaped by "a state-led ideology of multiracialism, which publicly promotes racial harmony and equality".
In contrast, critical race theory centres the experiences of marginalised groups and interrogates the pervasiveness of racism, which is seen as normalised and deeply embedded in social structures, they said.
The survey asked respondents to agree or disagree with seven statements about critical race theory being applied to Singapore.
A high proportion of 73 per cent felt uncomfortable using "concepts from abroad" like critical race theory and white privilege to talk about race in Singapore.
A majority agreed with the statements that race is a social rather than biological construct (57.1 per cent) and that racism is a common experience for racial minorities (56.2 per cent).
Racial minorities, younger and more educated respondents and those living in public housing were more likely to agree that racism is a common experience for minorities.
While 59.6 per cent agreed that "it is easier to be a Chinese Singaporean in Singapore", a lower 44.7 per cent agreed that Chinese privilege exists in the country.
Attitudes towards Chinese privilege diverged along race and age lines, with racial minorities and younger respondents again more likely to acknowledge the existence of such privilege.
Under 46 per cent of all respondents agreed that Chinese Singaporeans only encourage racial equality if it serves their interests, and just 30.4 per cent agreed that only minorities are qualified to talk about racism.
The study's authors said that openness towards critical race perspectives in Singapore presents both opportunities and challenges.
While younger Singaporeans are attuned to structural inequalities, "caution is needed" when it comes to the "wholesale adoption of foreign terminologies and frameworks", they said.
The researchers noted that experiences of discrimination persist, and that there is a still a gap between "multicultural ideals and everyday realities".
"It is crucial that policy and programming seek to continue educating individuals about implicit biases and structural disadvantages, without resorting to divisive blame or framing any particular group as inherently problematic," they said.