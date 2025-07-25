Ageism seen to be on the rise in Singapore, more than race and gender bias: IPS survey

SINGAPORE: A new survey has found that more people in Singapore consider ageism to be on the rise compared to racism or gender bias.

A clear majority still believe that levels of prejudice across various identity markers have not changed from five years ago, according to the survey by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS).

IPS, a think-tank within the National University of Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, released its findings on Friday (Jul 25) in a paper titled Prejudice, Attitudes and Critical Perspectives on Race in Singapore.

For the first time, the IPS survey also covered attitudes towards Chinese privilege and critical race theory, which came up in a nationwide debate between survey cycles.

The survey gathered responses from 4,000 citizens and permanent residents. This sample was representative of the age, race and gender make-up of Singapore's resident population.

The study's authors, Dr Mathew Mathews, Mr Melvin Tay and Dr Teo Kay Key, said that age-based prejudice stood out as the area with the "greatest perceived deterioration".

The survey found that 17.6 per cent of people thought ageism had become more common than five years ago. This was less than the 21.3 per cent recorded in 2018.

But it was noticeably higher than the 11.2 per cent and 8.8 per cent who believed racism and gender bias had worsened, respectively, in the latest survey.