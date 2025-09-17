MOM looking into 'inappropriate' Agoda severance clauses discouraging contact with authorities; NTUC 'appalled' by allegation

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is looking into provisions in severance agreements offered to retrenched Agoda employees, following reports that these contracts discouraged staff from approaching government bodies.

In a statement sent to CNA on Wednesday (Sep 17) night, MOM said it takes a "serious view" of such clauses.

"It is inappropriate for employers to include provisions that discourage or inhibit employees from approaching the authorities for all situations, and this runs counter to the spirit of fair and responsible employment practices," the ministry said.

MOM added that, together with the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP), it is looking into the matter.

"We take a serious view of such conduct, as it undermines trust in the employment framework and the avenues available for workers to seek support," said MOM.

"Where necessary, we will not hesitate to take action."

UNIONS "APPALLED"

Separately, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and the Singapore Industrial and Services Employees' Union (SISEU) said they oppose Agoda's "alleged unfair and irresponsible retrenchment practices".

In a strongly worded statement, the unions said they were "appalled" that Agoda had allegedly warned retrenched workers, through severance agreements, not to make reports to trade unions, the government or other organisations, or risk losing their severance payments.

"This practice, if true, is irresponsible and regrettable," NTUC and SISEU said. "It goes against a fundamental right of every worker – the right to seek redress when they face workplace issues. It also runs counter to the principles of fair and progressive employment practices that we expect of all responsible employers in Singapore."

They added: "NTUC and SISEU are deeply concerned that Agoda has allegedly sought to deny its workers access to grievance handling and dispute resolution support, especially at a time when they most need it. Workers must never be made to feel threatened or silenced when exercising their rights."

The unions called on Agoda to clarify its position and urged MOM to investigate the allegation, reminding all companies to treat workers with respect, abide by employment laws and follow tripartite guidelines on responsible retrenchment.

They added that while Agoda is not unionised, SISEU has members among the affected workers. NTUC and SISEU said they would extend help, including job matching, career coaching and financial support through NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).



Affected workers can also reach out to SISEU directly for help via email at siseu [at] ntuc.org.sg (siseu[at]ntuc[dot]org[dot]sg) or by phone at 6220 3345.

AGODA LAYOFFS

Agoda confirmed on Wednesday that it had cut customer support roles in its Singapore, Hungary and China offices.

Around 50 people in Singapore are believed to have been affected by the move, which also resulted in new positions being created in other locations.



In one portion of a severance agreement seen by CNA, employees were instructed not to approach government agencies, statutory boards or trade unions.



They were also asked to refrain from bringing any mediation requests, claims or proceedings on their employment or termination against the company.



Any breach of these terms would result in the revocation of severance payments, the documents stated.