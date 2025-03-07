Singapore to introduce initiatives to improve proficiency in AI use

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ministry of Digital Development (MDDI) on Friday (Mar 7) announced several initiatives aimed at improving Singaporeans’ proficiency in the use of artificial intelligence.

These include new content and programmes on generative AI under the Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) Digital Skills for Life (DSL) framework.

Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam announced the move in parliament.

The DSL framework was launched last year, with learning resources and materials to equip all Singaporeans with digital knowledge and skills to conduct daily living tasks online easily and safely, navigate the digital space, as well as safeguard against online risks.

This year, IMDA will expand the framework and introduce Singaporeans to generative AI, its risks and how to use it safely in their daily lives.

The SkillsFuture for Digital Workplace 2.0 (SFDW 2.0) programme will also be expanded to incorporate AI content in the curriculum, said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo.

Introduced in 2017, SFDW provides foundational training for Singaporeans in digital competencies to prepare them for the digital economy.

It was refreshed in July 2023, and now focuses on four key areas aligned with the latest digital trends: Automation, cybersecurity risk, data analytics and in-demand digital tools.

To keep up with the latest AI developments, IMDA has partnered Skillsfuture Singapore, key industry players and Institutes of Higher Learning to update the Skills Framework for Infocomm Technology to include nine new generative AI skills.

Workers with little or no background in tech can then sign up for SFDW 2.0 training, and be equipped with the skills to use AI tools to improve their workplace productivity.

"Under this expansion, workers in all sectors – be it manufacturing or retail - can learn how to use tools such as ChatGPT and CoPilot," said Mrs Teo.

"This will help them to enhance their productivity at work, even if they have no background in tech."