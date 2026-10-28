From lab breakthroughs to new businesses: How AI is accelerating innovation in Singapore

SPEEDING UP SCIENTIFIC DISCOVERIES

Traditional materials development can be a lengthy process, involving repeated experiments, validating results and prototyping before a product is ready for commercial use.

AI could help researchers shorten these processes, said Professor Loh Xian Jun, executive director of A*STAR’s Institute of Materials Research and Engineering, in an interview with CNA on the sidelines of SWITCH on Wednesday.

“We are able to shortcut the discovery time by maybe up to 10 times,” said Prof Loh.

“We are able to process validation and characterisation much faster using automation and AI combined, and using these insights, we are able to develop industrially relevant solutions at a very quick time span.”

One example is a hydrogel that was developed by Prof Loh and his research team that could potentially be used to treat retinal detachment.

“This type of hydrogel is a novel material that is a liquid at room temperature. And when you inject it at body temperatures into the eye, it turns into a hydrogel,” he said.

Prof Loh added that the development of the material took a long time to fine tune its composition but advances in AI have helped to speed up the work.

“Today, with a very good AI-assisted platform, we are able to create many different combinations of these materials and screen them for properties. This allows us to reduce the time by more than 10 times,” he said.