Air Canada to launch direct flight between Singapore and Vancouver from April 2024

SINGAPORE: A new direct flight between Singapore and Vancouver will start next April, which will make it the only non-stop service connecting Singapore and Canada.
This route will be operated by Air Canada four times weekly onboard its flagship Dreamliner fleet, said the airline in a press release on Thursday (Jun 15).
“We are thrilled to welcome Air Canada as it makes its much-anticipated return to Singapore Changi Airport after more than three decades, said Mr Lim Ching Kiat, executive vice president for Air Hub & Cargo Development at Changi Airport Group.
"The link to Canada is strategically significant for Changi as point-to-point travel between the two countries has shown strong recovery, with passenger traffic surpassing 80 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels in the first quarter of 2023."
The first flight, AC19, departs from Vancouver on Apr 3, 2024, with the return flight AC20 departing from Singapore on Apr 4, 2024.
Singapore Airlines said earlier this year that it would stop direct flights between Singapore and Vancouver from this October.
“We are committed to growing Vancouver International Airport as a premier trans-pacific hub, and Singapore is a top global financial centre, a multicultural destination that offers an abundance of tourism and food experiences, as well as an important gateway to beyond destinations in Southeast Asia, Southern India and Western Australia,” said Mr Mark Galardo, executive vice president of revenue and network planning at Air Canada.
The flights will be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft featuring three cabins of service for customers: Signature Class with lie-flat seats, Premium Economy and Economy Class.