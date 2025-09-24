Al-Istiqamah Mosque in Serangoon North evacuated following discovery of suspicious parcel

SINGAPORE: Al-Istiqamah Mosque at Serangoon North Avenue 2 was evacuated on Wednesday (Sep 24) after a suspicious parcel was found on its premises, authorities said.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted at about 5.20pm to a case of a suspicious parcel being delivered to the mosque.

Upon arrival, an unknown parcel was found in the premises.

The mosque was then evacuated by police officers and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel as a precautionary measure.

"Members of the public are advised to avoid the vicinity of 2 Serangoon North Avenue 2. Investigations are ongoing," police said.

SCDF said its hazardous materials, or HazMat, specialists are at the scene and are investigating the incident.



The area has been cordoned off.