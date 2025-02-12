More accurate, efficient knee replacement surgery at Alexandra Hospital with new AI algorithm

SINGAPORE: Doctors at Alexandra Hospital (AH) have received a global patent for an artificial intelligence algorithm that helps make robotic knee replacement surgery more accurate and efficient.

The orthopaedic surgery team at AH has used the technology on about 200 patients since 2023.

Total knee replacement surgeries, which involve replacing damaged knee tissues with artificial joints typically made from a combination of metals, ceramic and plastic, are among the most common orthopaedic procedures, AH said in a media release on Tuesday (Feb 11).

The proportion of people aged 65 and above getting the procedure done increased 2.7 times between 1999 and 2019, the hospital said.

Robotic total knee replacement surgery, which involves the use of a robotic arm to assist the surgeon, in particular, have become more popular in the past five years due to their precision and potential for better patient outcomes, AH added.

“However, in a robotic knee replacement operation, finding the optimal solution that meets the surgeon’s goals and patient’s anatomy can be a complex process, because each person has a unique set of bone and ligamentous structures.” AH said.