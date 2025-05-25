All neighbourhood police centres to have automated equipping and armoury systems by end-2027

SINGAPORE: Every neighbourhood police centre (NPC) in Singapore will be fully equipped with smart locker systems by the end of 2027, to reduce the time it takes officers to retrieve and return either firearms or other equipment.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Sunday (May 25) announced that all 34 NPCs will implement automated equipping systems (AES) by June 2026.

And by December 2027, all NPCs will have automated armoury system (AAS) for faster self-service withdrawal and return of armaments.

During a visit to the Woodleigh NPC, members of the media were given a start-to-finish demonstration of how the systems work, and how officers can wrap up the process in less than five minutes.