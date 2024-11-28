IN FOCUS: Crime on the decline in most Singapore neighbourhoods, but new policing challenges await

SINGAPORE: Having lived in Yishun for over 10 years, Ting Jian Rong comes prepared with a quip whenever he’s asked about the neighbourhood in Singapore’s north: “We have a lot of ‘crazy’ people here, but we don’t have criminals!”

The 31-year-old was poking fun at Yishun’s largely social media-fuelled reputation for being a place of danger and just bad news overall, from misdemeanours to cat abuse cases and even more serious transgressions.

Online chatter swelled to such an extent that in 2018, the area’s Nee Soon town council released a report with statistics to show that Yishun was not the crime hotspot it’s made out to be.

More recent figures from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) back this up. Both Yishun North and Yishun South Neighbourhood Police Centres (NPCs) were among the most improved in terms of annual crime cases recorded, with the number dropping by at least 50 per cent over a decade from 2013 to last year.

It matches the anecdotal, lived experience of Mr Ting, who works in the air freight sector. He recalled that about ten years ago, loanshark harassment was a big issue around his estate.

But this has ceased to be the case and seems to have been replaced by a more modern scourge, as he’s noticed more anti-scam messaging in his neighbourhood in recent times.

What’s happening in Yishun has been mirrored in most of Singapore’s 35 NPCs: A drop in physical crime – including in Geylang, another notorious locale – combined with increased awareness that location now matters less in a digital age.

Scam cases in the first half of 2024, for instance, rose 16.3 per cent compared with the same period last year.

White-collar crime has also taken centrestage in Singapore, after a S$3 billion money laundering case involving 10 foreigners made global headlines.

This changing nature of crime and as a result, crime prevention has already driven a shake-up of what policing constitutes, according to experts.

Tap on the map to see trends for preventable crime cases across Singapore’s Neighbourhood Police Centres (NPCs), over the past decade: