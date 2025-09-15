Man charged with having vape device containing Class A controlled drug at Marina Bay condominium

SINGAPORE: An American man was charged on Monday (Sep 15) with having a vape device containing a Class A controlled drug at a condominium in Marina Bay and attempting to get more.

Harting Chitty Harold Ivan, 35, was handed six drug-related charges, all relating to Apr 16 this year, or around that time, at a unit at Marina One Residences.

At about 5.50pm on Apr 16, he allegedly had in his possession one vape device containing a viscous substance that was found to contain tetrahydrocannabinol, the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis plants that produces a "high".

At the same time, he was found to have chocolate bars, portions of which were analysed and found to contain psilocin, charge sheets read. This is a psychoactive compound found in most psychedelic mushrooms.

The man is also accused of attempting to have in his possession two vape devices containing Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, a Class A controlled drug, and six vape devices containing tetrahydrocannabinol.

On top of this, the man is accused of consuming 11-Nor-delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid and 11-Nor-delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid. These are markers of cannabis use.

The case will be heard again in October.

The United States citizen was offered bail of S$15,000.

If found guilty of possessing a vape device containing a Class A controlled drug, he could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$20,000, or both. Attempts to possess such devices containing Class A controlled drugs are met with the same penalties.

For consuming specified drugs, an offender could be jailed for between one year and 10 years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.