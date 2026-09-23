Man who abandoned 71 cats in Bukit Panjang flat given 16 weeks' jail

SINGAPORE: A man who abandoned dozens of cats in his flat for almost two years, resulting in the death of nine of them, was sentenced to 16 weeks' jail on Wednesday (Sep 23).

Muhammad Khairul Naim Zainol, 37, was also disqualified from owning animals for 12 months, according to the National Parks Board (NParks).

He pleaded guilty to 24 charges of permitting unnecessary pain and suffering to the cats under the Animals and Birds Act. Another 47 charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

"BRED UNCONTROLLABLY"

In March 2018, he bought a Housing Board flat in Block 469 along Segar Road in Bukit Panjang with his then-wife, Nurul Nadiah Noor Mohamed, who is a co-accused in the case. At the time, they did not own any cats.

From early 2019, the pair acquired several cats which, being unsterilised, "bred uncontrollably", court documents stated. Despite their attempts at rehoming the cats, the number of cats in the unit continued to grow.